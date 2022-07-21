Dominican College pupil Amie has a passion for writing

MY name is Amie McAuley, I am 17 and from North Belfast.

I have always loved stories no matter what form they come in, whether it be films or music. Consequently, I spend most of my days absorbed in them – though my own speciality is in books. For many years now I have dreamed of being a writer and having my own selection of books and poetry. However, I also discovered when I was young that I have a talent for editing as well.

I am in my final year of Sixth Form at Dominican College. I study English Literature, Sociology, and Media Studies. Although I love each of my subjects, I enjoy English Literature the most as it is fascinating to study the work of other writers and how intricately crafted poems can be, inspiring my own work. Sociology and Media Studies were subjects I had not studied prior to Sixth Form, and they have now become my highest achieving subjects.

University has always been a goal for me, and I would love to attend Queen’s University in Belfast to study the English and Creative Writing course. As of January, I have been a member of the Queen’s Pathway Programme which gave me an insight into university life and standards through multiple coursework tasks, a five day long residential where we were shown lectures and seminars, with an exam at the end of the week.

Within the past year I have embarked on gaining the necessary experience in writing and editing. I am a member of the Fighting for Words Write Club. Every 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, a Zoom meeting is hosted with young writers like me. During this we are given time to chat, write, and share our work. In becoming a member, we are also provided with a place to upload work and receive written feedback on the Fighting for Words website. This is an amazing place where people from all over Northern Ireland can come and voice their own voice and creativity, whether it be poetry, song lyrics or novels. Some members have even began compiling anthologies or publishing their work, and I would strive to do the same.

For the second half of 2021, I also worked at a publishing office. This experience had a substantial role in solidifying my passions for editing and writing. I worked closely with the owner and given an in-depth glance into my potential future career as I was given tasks of reading and deciding whether work should be edited or sent back.

Recently I have also gained a placement at the North Belfast News and belfastmedia.com, and this experience has been invaluable in not only learning more about editing and working in a professional environment, but I’ve been able to get a view into other areas such as journalism and photography.