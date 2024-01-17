Fire engine collides with double decker bus at Finaghy crossroads

COLLISION: The incident happened at Finaghy crossroads on Tuesday night

A TRANSLINK double decker bus and a fire engine have been involved in an horrific collision in South Belfast.

The incident happened shortly after 10pm on Tuesday night at Finaghy crossroads.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said: “A fire appliance from Cadogan Station was involved in a Road Traffic Collision with a double decker bus whilst en route to an incident.

"A number of NIFRS personnel and the driver of the bus were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and a number were taken to hospital.

“All personnel involved are receiving the necessary medical attention and sufficient resources remain available to attend any other incidents.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a road traffic collision involving a bus and fire engine at the junction of Finaghy crossroads and the Upper Lisburn Road shortly after 10pm on Tuesday evening.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

"Two men were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"Minor injuries were reported by others involved in the collision and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

"Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision or captured what happened on dash-cam or CCTV footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1874 16/01/24."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "NIAS despatched four Emergency Crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, three patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance."