Youths clash at Lanark Way interface

POLICE were called to the scene of anti-social behaviour at Lanark Way on the Springfield Road last night as youths from both sides of the interface clashed.



Several missiles and stones were also thrown at the police.



Inspector Moutray said: “It was reported that a group of young people had gathered in the area and were throwing missiles.



“Upon arrival, officers observed around 25-30 young people, most of whom had their hoods up and their faces covered. As police approached, a number of missiles were thrown at them.”



One officer was struck in the shin by a stone and sustained a minor injury. Police thanked local community groups who helped restore calm to the area.



The Beechmount Residents' Collective (BRC) were on the scene and spoke with youths involved.



Sean Docherty from the BRC told the Andersonstown News: “We were returning from one of our Belfast Hills projects and noticed there were groups of youths at the gates in Lanark Way. Several people had been in touch saying that both sides had started throwing stones tit-for-tat so we had to intervene.



“We noticed a lot of our own youth who we work with regularly and made them aware of the danger that participating in anti-social behaviour such as this can do.”



Sean believes that the recent cuts to funding for youth services can only make incidents such as Wednesday's more common.



“Kids are bored and the lack of funding means that services are unavailable," he said. "The government needs to provide our young people with a centre and safe space that is accessible, these cuts will only cause more riots. You also cannot expect youth leaders and representatives to be on hand if there aren’t any – volunteers aren’t always going to get stuck in, at the end of the day it’s not their jobs.”



This incident comes just days after the peace gates at Lanark Way were painted as part of a cross-community project to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Just stood and watched the Belfast peace line gates close over for the night. Maybe it’s because I’m tired, or because this place can get to you at times, but it made me really sad that it’s 2023 and this still happens. We’ve come so far, but we’ve still so far to go #GFA25 pic.twitter.com/j0u7LyOd37 — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) April 11, 2023

Inspector Moutray added: “Police are committed to tackling issues of anti-social behaviour, and I would appeal to young people who choose to engage in such behaviour to stop. People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities.



“I would also stress that assaults on our officers are unacceptable and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

People Before Profit representative Cailín McCaffery has said young people involved in interface disturbances in West Belfast last night have been failed by establishment politicians.

The Court DEA rep said working class youths who gathered at Lanark Way, have been left behind by the North’s “flawed peace process”.



“Last night’s disturbances are an indictment of our political system and ruling politicians,” she said.



“25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, violence continues to impact on working-class communities racked by poverty, mental ill-health, and communal segregation. Young people in areas like the Shankill and Falls have been left behind by our flawed peace process."