GAELIC GAMES: Antrim club football returns as St Gall's take on St Brigid's (LIVE)

WEDNESDAY evening sees the return of Gaelic football across all three divisions in Antrim’s club leagues.

After a two week break the clubs return to action for a double game week which sees some interesting mid-week clashes ahead of a short turnaround as the season hits its climax.

The pick of the fixtures in Belfast takes place at De La Salle Park as St Gall’s face St Brigid’s for the first time since last season’s tightly contested Championship affair, which saw the Biddies secure a victory by three score victory.

Both sides should be at full strength after the county season came to an end last weekend. The game will have LIVE coverage on belfastmedia.com as the pair hope to close the season on a high ahead of a tough Championship campaign this summer.

Elsewhere in the topflight St John’s hope to take the spoils as they welcome Hannahstown side Lámh Dhearg to Corrigan Park.

The Johnnies have not had the season many had hoped as they languish just above the bottom in 15th spot. The battle to avoid the bottom four play-off is on as three games remain this season, a win could propel the Whiterock side clear of danger as they will be spurred on by a rampant home crowd.

Rossa also host Ballymena as they hope to climb out from bottom spot in Division One. The hosts lie three points from safety but face the tall task of an All-Saints side who sit second in the table as they look to guarantee their League Play-Off spot this evening.

And St Paul’s will travel to Con Magee’s as they remain hopeful of securing topflight safety in their first year back in the division. The Shaws Road side ran out winners over rivals Rossa in the previous game week and will no doubt be hoping of a repeated result.

The second tier offers some tasty ties at both ends of the table. A relegation battle is set to take place at Davitt Park, as Davitt’s host Rasharkin. A result for either side could prove decisive in their hopes for survival.

And at the top of the table Moneyglass welcome Sarsfield’s in what could become a title decider for the chance to return to Antrim’s top tier. Both sides are locked on 21 points at the top with score difference only separating the sides.

Division Three offers a series of affairs that could impact both ends of the table. A Woodlands derby is in the offing as St Agnes’ have their eyes fixated on a first title for the club.

If they are to maintain their hot streak and promotion charge, they must first overcome their rivals Éire Óg who will be determined to stunt their opposition in their quest for Division Two. Wolfe Tones also host O’Donnell’s as they look to pick up only their second victory of the season.



WEDNESDAY’S FIXTURES

O’NEILL’S ANTRIM CLUB FOOTBALL DIVISION 1

Creggan v Tir na nÓg – 7:15pm

Portglenone v Cargin – 7:15pm

Rossa v Ballymena – 7:15pm

Aghagallon v – 7:15pm

St John’s v Lámh Dhearg – 7:15pm

St Gall’s v St Brigid’s – 7:15pm

Ahoghill v Dunloy – 7:15pm

Con Magee’s v St Paul’s – 8:00pm

O’NEILL’S ANTRIM CLUB FOOTBALL DIVISION 2

Moneyglass v Sarsfield’s – 7:30pm

Glenavy v St Patrick’s Lisburn – 7:30pm

St Comgall’s v St Enda’s – 7:30pm

Davitt’s v Rasharkin – 7:30pm



O’NEILL’S ANTRIM CLUB FOOTBALL DIVISION 3

Wolfe Tones v O’Donnell – 7:15pm

St Malachy’s v Pearse’s – 7:15pm

Ardoyne v Laochra Loch Lao – 7:15pm

Éire Óg v St Agnes’ – 7:15pm