Dr Martin launches Trócaire’s Christmas Gifts 2020 campaign

A RETIRED Belfast GP has launched Trócaire’s Christmas ‘Gifts of Love’ campaign and urged people here at home to support the initiative.



Having been diagnosed with cancer, Dr Martin McMullan had to endure a long period of self-isolation during lockdown earlier this year so he decided to walk a virtual ‘Camino’ pilgrimage in his garden.He raised over £50,000 for Trócaire in the process.



This year’s Christmas gift range includes new gifts to help people cope with the impact of Covid-19, including the 'Gift of Quarantine Care' for families who have lost all their income due to quarantine or self-isolation.



One of the new gifts is a ‘quarantine support’ gift. This gift will provide families who are in quarantine or self-isolation in Sierra Leone with all the supplies they need for two full weeks including food, water and other essential daily items.

As the COVID-19 crisis exacerbates global hunger, we need new approaches to tackle growing food insecurity and the climate and biodiversity crisis. Ireland can lead the way in promoting sustainable alternatives to address our broken global food systemhttps://t.co/fLUAHqZZVv — Trócaire (@trocaire) November 10, 2020

Martin said: “People all over the world are having to self-isolate due to Covid-19. This can pose many challenges to physical and mental health but in the poorest parts of the world, self-isolation can mean going without food and water.



“I would urge people, if they can, to consider buying one of Trócaire’s Christmas gifts to provide vital support to those that are in dire need.”



Trócaire’s Christmas Gifts campaign will this year deliver their one millionth gift to families in the developing world.



The campaign has seen 972,000 gifts bought across the island of Ireland since 2000 and raised over £34 million for the long-term work supporting families affected by the causes of poverty.



Trócaire's Head of Region in NI, Siobhan Hanley, said: “I’d like to thank all of our generous supporters who have bought Trócaire gifts. Such kindness allows Trócaire to provide families in the developing world with clean water, essential tools, livestock and help with education. This year your gift really could be one in a million.



“Our new quarantine care kit along with our gift of soap and clean water has the potential to provide protection from Covid-19 and a lifeline for struggling families who are self-isolating. Families across Africa, Asia and Central America will benefit from the new quarantine care gift.”



There are 17 Trócaire gifts to choose from, such as chicks, beehives and solar lamps, ranging in price from £5 to £1000. The gifts can be purchased online or by calling 0800 912 1200.