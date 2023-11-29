Dr Michael Watt police investigation is welcomed by former patients

PATIENTS of former consultant neurologist Michael Watt have welcomed a police investigation into his clinical practices.

Dr Watt was at the centre of North's largest patient recalls in 2018, when more than 5,000 patients were recalled.

On Tuesday, the PSNI launched Operation Begrain and appealed to former patients, or their next of kin and representatives, who wish to report concerns regarding their medical treatment by Michael Watt, to contact police.

New Lodge woman, Danielle O’Neill underwent an invasive procedure known as an epidural blood patch and was prescribed the wrong drug treatments while under Dr Watt's care.

Dr Watt

Reacting to news of the PSNI investigation she said: "It has taken five long years for patients and deceased patients' families to get to this point.

"To date there has been no investigations which has examined his clinical practices and we welcome that this investigation is finally underway."

Fellow patient Margaret Reeves suffers from spondylotic myelopathy. Her rare condition was revealed in a scan in 2007, but she was only told about it in 2018 during the patient recall scandal.

"Like many I welcome the news that this investigation will start," she said.

"It has been a very long drawn out process in getting this far. The police have had a long time to view evidence from the RQIA and the Royal College of Physicians so that means they won't be starting from scratch but with so many patients having been recalled I hope the timeframe will not be a lengthy one.

"I would urge any patient of Dr Watt who believes they have been injured to contact the PSNI through the means they have suggested."

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín also welcomed news that the PSNI are opening an investigation into Dr Michael Watt.

“The patients and families affected by the neurology scandal deserve openness, transparency and justice," she said. "The opening of a major police investigation by senior officers into the clinical practice of Michael Watt is a step in the right direction to achieve that.

“Patients and families were subjected to years of distress due to misdiagnosis and mistreatments, they deserve to get to the full truth and it must never happen again.

“I urge former patients of Michael Watt who have concerns about their medical treatment to come forward to the police."

A dedicated online reporting platform has been created on the PSNI website which contains all relevant information, including a QR code and link to the Major Incident Public Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R20-PO1.