Drugs, sawn-off shotgun and ammunition found during Dermott Hill search

RAID: A quantity of drugs, shotgun and ammunition was found at the Dermott Hill property

A LARGE quantity of suspected illegal drugs and a sawn-off shotgun have been seized following a search of a property in West Belfast on Wednesday.

The search, in the Dermott Hill Road area, was part of an ongoing investigation into the INLA.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was seized along with assorted drugs-related paraphernalia, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

“This seizure is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, as we work together to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause.

“We thank the public for their continued support and assure you that we will continue to act on the information you provide.

“I would encourage anyone with information on suspicious activity in the Dermott Hill area, or the supply or use of illegal drugs, to contact police on 101, or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.”

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey welcomed the seizure.

“I welcome the work done by the police to take these dangerous items off our streets," he said.

“Drugs and the associated criminality is a blight on our communities and many people's lives.

“The investigation into this seizure is ongoing and I am hopeful the police will ensure those behind this activity are brought before the courts.

“I would encourage anyone with information on the supply of illegal drugs or associated criminality to bring it forward to the PSNI.”