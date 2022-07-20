Dúlra joins Ciarán for a birding day to remember

A WEST Belfast man’s passion for barn owls has again paid dividends as four more barn owl chicks were ringed this week on the shores of Lough Neagh.

Efforts are being made in the North to increase the barn owl population after decades of decline. Four barn owls were ringed in Co Antrim last night following efforts to encourage the owls back to the area by putting up nesting boxes and by doing supplementary feeding. pic.twitter.com/yGiDxgvCBO July 19, 2022

Ciarán Walsh has devoted his life to protecting and encouraging the endangered iconic bird and on Monday he was joined at a secret location in County Antrim by our nature correspondent Dúlra as his latest success story unfolded.

Four owlets were ringed by Ciarán along with other licensed experts and Dúlra – aka journalist Gearóid Ó Muilleoir – was invited along for the experience of the nature-lover’s lifetime.

“The work that Ciarán has done to bring back this magnificent bird from the brink of extinction in Ireland is legendary in birding circles,” said Gearóid, “and to be invited along to take part in the ringing, to get to hold an owlet when the birds remain so incredibly rare was an unbelievable thrill.”

Ciarán Walsh with four owlets

The beautiful barn owl has attained mythical status in Ireland over the centuries, with its distinctive screeching call and its pale and ghostly nighttime appearance having contributed to the creation of the banshee legend.

• Dúlra's account of his unforgettable day on the lough will appear shortly.