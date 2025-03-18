20 Tesla cars damaged on Boucher Road

DAMAGE: The Tesla dealership on the Boucher Road

DAMAGE has been caused to around 20 Tesla vehicles at a car dealership in South Belfast.

The incident happened in the Boucher Road area on Sunday.

Most of the cars had their wing mirrors broken, while some had their windows smashed and others sustained bodywork dents.

Tesla has become a target for vandalism in recent months after its chief executive Elon Musk took up a position in Donald Trump's administration.

PSNI Sergeant Rooney said: "Enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

"We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area since Saturday afternoon, or who may have CCTV footage that could assist, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 692 of 16/03/25."

You can also make a report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report/incident, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.