Rally in support of Gerry Carroll after fascist threats

A RALLY will take place on Thursday in support of West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll.

It comes after threats to the People Before Profit MLA appeared on a hoarding outside Casement Park in Andersonstown. The threat included a target symbol and the initials of a fringe fascist group.

Ivanka Antova, from United Against Racism Belfast, called on people to join the rally at Casement Park on Thursday.

"We are calling on people to join the rally to send a clear message against these vile threats and intimidation from the far right. We want Belfast to be a welcome place for minorities: one that celebrates diversity and rejects hate."

The rally will take place at 7pm on Thursday at Casement Park.

Condemning the threats Mr Carroll said: “These threats are a sign of desperation. The far right are utterly isolated in West Belfast and only dare emerge in the dead of night.

"Thousands of people have joined actions against racism in West Belfast in recent months, and we will do so again.

"I will not be deterred nor bullied by a pathetic minority who skulk around under cover of darkness.

"I call on all progressive forces in this city to unite against racism and fascism. In particular, the trade union movement must urgently respond and mobilise its resources against the far right threat.

“The far right offer working class people nothing. Their racism has only divided communities and is no different than the sectarianism and discrimination that was meted out to working people here in the North.”