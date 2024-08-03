DÚLRA: Uncovering the past on Divis one scrape at a time

ON TOP OF THE WORLD: Fionnuala and Charlotte on Divis Mountain this week

IT always takes a bit of effort to head to our mountaintops – they are cold and windy inhospitable places.

You don’t normally find too many other hardy souls there – but this week Dúlra dandered over a slope near the peak of Divis and found two women crouched over in the wilderness, busy at work. It was like he’d been transported centuries back in time when people used to eke out a meagre living from the land in pre-Famine times.

But Fionnuala and Charlotte weren’t hard at work out of necessity – they had actually volunteered to be here as part of an archeology project.

They were peeling back the years on the remains of an old sheep fold that dates from the early 1800s – but they were hoping to find out what it was used for many thousands of years before that.

Charlotte, from Omagh, had actually found a small flint tool in one corner of the enclosure that would have been used in the Stone Age. “I noticed it myself and there was a small thumb groove in it to show it was a tool.”

Charlotte always wanted to volunteer on an archeology project and when the chance came to tackle Divis, she jumped at it. And the weather gods were good – last week it was so hot on the mountain that she actually got sunburn!

“It’s my first time volunteering – I always wanted to do it when I was younger,” she said.

The project was being led by the National Trust’s own archaeologist, Malachy Conway.

He told Dúlra that this sheep enclosure would have been vital at a time when wolves roamed Divis Mountain.

The enclosure had been examined by a team of archeologists from Queen’s University in 2017, but they hoped this time to go deeper.

“We know that post-1820 the chap who was farming here, William Hunter from Dunmurry who ended up buying the land from the Marquess of Donegall, built a sheep fold in here, but we think there was already something there.

“Last time below the 19th century walls we found prehistoric pottery and flintwork which dated to 3,500BC – from the Stone Age.

“The problem is that all excavations on the island of Ireland have to be covered with a licence, so we have to record all the later activity with the same level of care.”

Dúlra met the team on Monday morning, and on Tuesday and Wednesday this week they were welcoming local families who wanted to lend a hand.

“Many parents have contacted us saying their children would like to take part,” Malachy said.

Dúlra went on his way with an extra spring in his step. To realise that people were happy to give up their own time to be on top of a hill in a bid to add to our knowledge of the past is inspiring.

Divis on Monday was glorious. Dúlra marched through the thick rushes towards the summit, and with each step the sheer variety of nature was stunning. A multitude of tiny insects and butterflies rose with every step, and there was a kaleidoscope of wildflowers. Ravens croaked up above while meadow pipits and stonechats flitted around.

And what’s best about Divis is that, after a strenuous walk, you can enjoy a coffee in the mountaintop café.

I just hope Fionnuala and Charlotte get the time to enjoy one as well!

* If you’ve seen or photographed anything interesting, or have any nature questions, you can text Dúlra on 07801 414804.