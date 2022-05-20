Actors Dunbar and Nesbitt back An Lá Dearg march

ON-SCREEN stars Adrian Dunbar and Jimmy Nesbitt have publicly backed the campaign for Irish language legislation ahead of Saturday's Lá Dearg march.

The homegrown acting heroes have come on board to promote the march, which will assemble at An Chultúrlann at 1pm.

Saturday's demonstration will see buses of people from across the country come to Belfast to demand the implementation of Irish language legislation. The campaign is backed by schools, sporting clubs, community organisations and more.

Organisers An Dream Dearg took to social media on Saturday tweeting a photo of Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar holding An Lá Dearg posters and signage.

"Jesus, Mary and the wee red donkey," they tweeted. "Tá Adrian Dunbar ag tacú le feachtas chearta teanga (Adrian Dunbar is supporting the campaign for language rights."

They later shared a similar picture of Ballymena-born film and TV juggernaut Jimmy Nesbitt.

Jimmy Nesbitt is Dearg le Fearg

Dunbar and Nesbitt join a long list of famous faces who support the call for Irish language legislation.

Last month leading figures from academia, sport, law, business, education, media and the community signed an open letter expressing their "deep concerns regarding the persisting failure" to introduce an Irish Language Act.

West Belfast boxer Michael Conlan and GAA stars Neil McManus, Cathy Carey and Rory Grugan were amongst some 1,000 people who singed the letter.

Singer Gráinne Holland, 2021 Turner Prize winners Emma Campbell and Stephen Millare, community Irish language activist Linda Ervin and renowned academics Professor Alan Titley and Professor Phil Scraton also added their names.