Anger at proposed move of Duncairn Street Post Office to Crumlin Road

ANGER: Residents are concerned about the impact of service users if the Duncairn Street Post Office is re-located

LOCAL political representatives say there is a lot of anger from the community after proposals were revealed to re-locate a vital Post Office on the Antrim Road.

This week, Royal Mail announced their intention to close the Duncairn Street Post Office on the Antrim Road and re-locate it to premises at the Crumlin Road/Clifton Park Avenue junction.

Tar Isteach Welfare Rights Advice Service and Counselling Services have been overwhelmed with the number of worried clients contacting their office concerning the loss of the nearby Post Office.

Tommy Quigley, from the organisation said: “Many elderly clients of Tar Isteach use the Post office. This move is distressing them in the extreme.

“The anticipation of this move, contemplating the unfamiliar route and location is causing our elderly and vulnerable clients extreme emotional distress.

The Post Office plan to close the PO branch at 240 Antrim Road, Belfast. This closure will distress the many vulnerable local people who use this post office. Let the Post Office know your views: https://t.co/rWKj1CkgIC

Save Our Post Office pic.twitter.com/VsTOG4HMC3 — Cliftonville Community Regeneration Forum (@CCRF2) July 19, 2022

“The 42 day consultation by the Royal Mail can only be accessed online.

"The people most affected will be the elderly, the vulnerable and the disabled, the majority of whom do not have access to or the ability to submit online.

"This is on top of the closure of other Post Offices in the lower North Belfast area. The local community have relied on the Post Office for decades.

"There are no banks on the Antrim road. The Post Office in the only place many people can access their accounts and their benefits.

"The staff at the Duncairn Post Office know the local community and know their needs, especially the elderly, the vulnerable and the disabled. Local people regard the Post Office as part of the community support network on the Antrim Road.

"Most people living on the Antrim Road would be forced to pay for a taxi or take two buses to get to the new location on the Crumlin Road/Clifton Park Avenue junction.

"To this day Clifton Park Avenue is a flashpoint interface. Many people would also not feel safe walking there."

Tar Isteach Advice Manager, Agnes Fraser added: "In our community we have an ageing population that depends on the fantastic personal service that the staff of Duncairn Post Office gives, we want to give recognition to Christine, Kate and Nicola who know their customers by first name and their personal circumstances.

"Many of the service users do not have the technology or ability to undertake internet transactions and depend on the excellent customer service given by the team."

Local Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey and John Finucane MP are due to meet with senior Post Office officials on Thursday regarding the proposals.

"Local people are quite rightly shocked," explained Mr Maskey.

Consultation is open into the future of the Duncairn Post Office on the Antrim rd,The PO provides an invaluable service to our local community and it is vital that you make your voice heard in this consultation process. Take part in the online survey today https://t.co/aEuQCHBZSp pic.twitter.com/xdXVvzdfEh — North Belfast Sinn Féin (@SFNorthBelfast) July 18, 2022

"It is a post office that is used very often. It is rare to go past and not see queues out the door which speaks volumes in terms of footfall.

"The service it provides includes processing passport applications and vital banking services for local businesses.

"Anytime there was a closure of banks over the years on the Antrim Road, this post office was always pointed to for people to go to banking provision. If this post office goes there will be no provision from Carlisle Circus to Glengormley."

People Before Profit Councillor Fiona Ferguson has also joined calls to scrap plans to close Duncairn Street Post Office, saying the move would represent a massive blow to the local community, particularly elderly residents.

“Anyone who travels along the Antrim Road or uses this post office will know how vital a service it is to the immediate community, and what a blow its closure would be," she added.

People Before Profit councillor Fiona Ferguson

"This Post Office is frequented daily by many local residents, elderly people in particular.

“The proposal to close the post office on the Antrim Road is coupled with plans for a new branch on the Crumlin Road. This method of robbing Peter to pay Paul has led to the closure of many local services in recent years and should be opposed.

“We need more local services, not less. The Royal Mail handed over £400 million to shareholders last year alone, so the money is there to keep local services open."

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: "Post Office is proposing to relocate Duncairn Street Post Office to SPAR Stores, 135 Crumlin Road, Belfast, BT14 6AD.

"It would operate as a Post Local branch with two Post Office counters alongside the retail counter of the convenience store and petrol station which opened in January.

"The proposed move from 240 Antrim Road, Belfast, BT15 2AR, is with the agreement of the current long-serving postmaster. We’re proposing this move as part of the ongoing modernisation of our branch network.

"We are confident that introducing a local style branch alongside a successful retail store is the most effective way to safeguard sustainable Post Office services in the local community into the future."

The spokesperson said there would be increased opening as well as a dedicated carpark at Crumlin Road.

Consultation on the proposed move will close on 24 August 2022. Customers can share their views during the consultation online here with the branch code 215704.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.