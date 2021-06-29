As tensions rise at North Belfast interface, police dispute DUP claim of petrol bomb attack

THE DUP and Sinn Féin in North Belfast have clashed over tensions at the New Lodge/Tigers Bay interface.

Last week, the North Belfast News reported calls from Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly to remove a July 11 bonfire which has been built in Adam Street close to the interface.

A video also circulated on social media of a loyalist youth atop the bonfire driving golf balls into the New Lodge.

In a statement, DUP representatives condemned a "marked increase" in "Republican aggression" towards the Tigers Bay community.

“The small Protestant enclave community of Tigers Bay has been subjected to a sustained barrage of abuse, attempted assaults, bricks, bottles and now petrol bombs being thrown from the New Lodge area over recent weeks," read the statement.

“It is clear that this sustained aggression and provocation is designed to undermine attempts to have a peaceful and well-managed Eleventh Night bonfire at the traditional site at Adam Street in the Tigers Bay area. Republican aggressors threw petrol bombs towards Adam Street from Duncairn Gardens on Monday evening and again on Thursday afternoon. Whilst DUP representatives have been working on the ground to de-escalate tensions, Republican representatives have been fanning the old flames of division."

The statement went on to appeal on nationalist leaders "to bring an end to these attacks", adding: “Tigers Bay is a proud community that has suffered greatly over the years from Republican aggression, but it remains steadfast and resilient. We stand with the Tigers Bay community.”

However, the PSNI say the only report they have of a petrol bomb attack was in regard to a petrol bomb thrown into into Lepper Street, on the nationalist side of the interface, from Tigers Bay on 21 June.

Inspector David McBride said: “One petrol bomb was thrown at a police Landover and a further petrol bomb was thrown onto Lepper Street. No damage to the vehicle was sustained.”

Yesterday, Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín called for leadership to de-escalate community tensions in the area.

“As opposed to showing leadership and actively working to de-escalate tensions, the DUP has unfortunately opted for inflammatory rhetoric,” she stated. “Political representatives and community activists in the Tigers Bay must show leadership and work to remove a bonfire located at an interface with the New Lodge which has led to a significant heightening of tensions in recent weeks. The decision to move this bonfire from within Tigers Bay to an interface with the New Lodge is clearly an attempt to intimidate and provoke nationalist residents, it is unacceptable and must be addressed urgently."