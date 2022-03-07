Edwin Poots to replace Christopher Stalford in South Belfast

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has announced that Edwin Poots will replace the late Christopher Stalford as the party's South Belfast MLA.

DUP MLA Stalford (39) died suddenly in February.

The decision leaves the door open for Mr Donaldson to be co-opted in to the Lagan Valley seat vacated by Mr Poots. That decision will be made in the coming days, he said.

“Edwin (Poots) has been selected to be the member for South Belfast, to continue following in Christopher’s footsteps in representing the people of this constituency," Mr Donaldson said.



“This almost concludes our selection process for the Assembly elections.



“We just now need to select candidates in Lagan Valley and then we will be in a position to ratify all of our candidates.”

Today's announcement comes little more than a month after Edwin Poots lost out in a bid to win selection to stand for the DUP in South Down.