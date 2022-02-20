DUP MLA Christopher Stalford passes away aged 39

SOUTH Belfast MLA and Stormont Assembly deputy speaker Christopher Stalford has passed away suddenly. He was 39.



Mr Stalford represented the constituency from 2016, having previously served as a councillor for Laganbank and then Balmoral since 2005.



In 2010, at the age of 27 Mr Stalford was selected as the youngest ever High Sheriff of the city and went on to serve as Deputy Lord Mayor between 2013 and 2014.



In recent years, Christopher Stalford served as Principal Deputy Speaker in the Assembly.



In a statement, DUP leader, Sir Jeffery Donaldson said: “I am deeply saddened to learn of Christopher’s sudden death. He was not just an elected representative or a colleague, he was a friend.

"On behalf of the Party, I express my sympathies to Laura and the wider Stalford family on the loss of a husband, father, son and brother.

"I talked at length with Christopher on Friday night. He was passionate about Northern Ireland and wanted the best for his constituents. I was never to know how precious that conversation was to be.

"Most telling of all in that conversation was his pride in Laura and their children. He talked about his eldest child transferring to big school and the discussions that were ongoing in the home."

That’s no age. Very sad. Sympathy to Christopher Stalford’s family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace. https://t.co/81t0uDlHBH — Robbie Meredith (@robbeorn) February 20, 2022

The DUP leader added that Mr Stalford was born to be a public representative.

"From his teenage years he was a regular contributor to politics both in the print and broadcast media.

"The Stalford family will be in our prayers as they mourn Christopher’s passing.”

CITY SERVANT: Then Deputy Lord Mayor Christopher Stalford (right) pictured in 2014 at a blood donation session with then Lord Mayor Máirtín Ó Muilleoir

Taoiseach Micheál Martin praised the South Belfast MLA's commitment to his constituents.

"He served the people of South Belfast diligently and with integrity, working tirelessly to improve housing and education. I conveyed my sympathies to his party leader Jeffrey Donaldson earlier today, and my sincere condolences go to his wife Laura, children, family, friends and colleagues in the DUP."

DUP Chairman Lord Morrow added: “I’ve known Christopher since his childhood. His family have been faithful members of the Party from its foundation.

"As a party, we are shocked and saddened by his death but most of all we are heartbroken for Laura, their four little children and Christopher’s wider family who will feel this loss most keenly.

"We are praying that the God of all comfort will be with the Stalford family at this difficult and sad time as they mourn the sudden and unexpected passing of one who was so dear and precious to them.

"We thank those across the political spectrum for their condolences and thoughtfulness. We ask that Christopher’s family are given privacy and space to grieve.”

The SDLP conference which was due to take place in Bellaghy today has been cancelled.



Christopher Stalford is survived by his wife Laura and four children.