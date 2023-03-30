Easter Lily launched at Belfast City Hall

THIS year’s Easter Lily launch by the National Graves Association has taken place at Belfast City Hall.

The wearing of an Easter Lily is to commemorate all those who gave their lives for Irish freedom and represents arguably the most important event of the republican calendar.

Significantly the launch of this year’s Easter Lily took place in Belfast City Hall, a once bastion of Ulster Unionism and an institution which was hostile to Irish republicanism.

Joe Austin, chairperson of the Belfast National Graves Association said: “The wearing of an Easter Lily is very important in the republican calendar. It’s very important it’s at the invitation of Belfast councillors in City Hall. It’s another step on the road to showing Belfast Council is welcoming place for everyone irrespective of their politics and it’s a reminder for those who support the ideas and ideals of those who fought and died during Easter Week that they should wear an Easter Lily.”

At the event Joe also spoke about Liam Lynch, IRA Chief-of-Staff who was killed in action 100 years ago next month during the Civil War in the Knockmealdown mountains, aged 30.

National Graves Association Easter Lily launch 2023 pic.twitter.com/MW9jTcPNQt — The Felons (@thefelonsclub) March 29, 2023

Next week the National Graves Association will deliver their Easter message. The speaker at this year’s Easter parade will be North Belfast MP John Finucane.