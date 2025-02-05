Economy Minister praises apprenticeships during visit to Springvale Training in West Belfast

ECONOMY Minister Caoimhe Archibald visited Springvale Employment and Learning in West Belfast on Wednesday as part of NI Apprenticeship Week.

Supported by the Department for the Economy, NI Apprenticeship Week seeks to raise the profile of apprenticeships and promote participation in apprenticeship provision across all levels and vocations.

The event at Springvale Training was designed to promote the range of apprenticeships available to people with disabilities.

Speaking after her visit, the Minister said: “Apprenticeships are hugely important for our economy, giving opportunities for employers to upskill staff and for their employees to gain qualifications, earning while they learn.

"Take-up of apprenticeships at our further education colleges and training organisations has increased by almost 50 per cent since 2022/23, thanks in large part to my Department introducing all-age apprenticeships.

“With almost 14,000 people now participating in apprenticeships, right across the north, it is clear that apprenticeships are more popular than ever.

"I am especially keen to see more women, people with disabilities and people from areas of disadvantage taking up apprenticeships. My Department’s new £600,000 Apprenticeship Inclusion Challenge Fund will help these groups overcome barriers to getting involved.”

Colin Downey from Disability Action said: “Having a disability should not be a barrier to people achieving their dreams.

"Disability Action works in partnership with a number of training providers and further education colleges across Northern Ireland to ensure that those with a disability have the opportunity to avail of a range of apprenticeship opportunities.”