80-year-old confronts burglar in A'town home, as two homes in Finaghy targeted

BURGLARY: Police are seeking information on the man who entered a home in West and South Belfast and attempted another break-in in Finaghy

AN 80-year-old man has confronted a burglar in his Andersonstown home. The man who fled the scene later attempted to enter two further homes in Finaghy.

In the early hours of Friday morning residents were disturbed by a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins in Finaghy and Andersonstown. Among those affected was an 80-year-old man living in Creeve Walk, who found himself face-to-face with an intruder in his own home.

The PSNI have said that windows were smashed at two residences – one in Ardmore Drive in Finaghy Road South, and the other in Creeve Walk, just off the Andersonstown Road. Entry was successfully gained at both locations, but fortunately, nothing has been reported stolen as of yet.

In Creeve Walk, the elderly male homeowner was startled to find an unknown man upstairs shortly before 3:30 am. Remarkably, he managed to confront the intruder who left the residence. Meanwhile, an alarm system was triggered at a property in Finaghy Park Central around 4 am, indicating an attempt at forced entry.

Further details emerged from Ardmore Drive, where the home of a woman in her 70s became a target. At approximately 4:20 am, her window was shattered, triggering an alarm, though nothing was reported missing.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The man police would like to speak to in relation to these incidents is described as being approximately 6 foot tall with short dirty fair hair, clean shaven, aged in his 30s with a well-built physique.

"Detectives would ask anyone who saw this man or any other suspicious activity to call them at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 132 15/03/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."

Reports can also be made on Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.