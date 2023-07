Elderly man robbed by three males while visiting family grave at Milltown Cemetery

AN elderly man has been robbed while visiting a family grave at Milltown Cemetery on Tuesday morning.

The man was targeted by three males, between the ages of 20 and 30, and had a “considerable amount of money” taken from him.

A police spokesperson said: “These males left the area towards the cemetery wall at Sainsbury's.

“If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact 101 and quote serial 633 18/07/23.”