ELECTION '22: Michelle O'Neill visits the Kennedy Centre ahead of poll

AHEAD of Thursday’s Assembly election, Sinn Féin Vice President, Michelle O’Neill, visited the Kennedy Centre where she spoke to voters about the issues that matter to them.



Ms O’Neill’s visit followed a similar trip to the centre by Party leader, Mary Lou McDonald on Saturday. Recent opinion polls suggest that Sinn Féin are on course to top the poll and Ms O'Neill is in line to become First Minister.



Speaking during her visit to the shopping centre, Michelle O’Neill said that it is now down to the electorate to decide who they want governing them in Stormont.



“We are just a few short days away from the election. It has been a very engaging campaign. We have all been out on the doors talking to the public and they get the importance of this election. They get the significance of change and they get the significance of having a First Minister for all,” she said.

SELFIE: Brenda Murphy, a domestic in the Royal Maternity Hospital stopped Michelle O'Neill for a selfie



“They want someone who will lead from the front, someone who will turn up on day one and work to put money in people's pockets and deal with the cost of living crisis, someone who will work with others to fix our broken health service, someone who will build a better future.



“It is now over to the public who will get the opportunity on Thursday to decide who they wish to see. I hope they vote for parties who will work together and work for them from day one.



“It is now in the hands of the electorate but I am very grateful to everyone who has engaged with the Sinn Féin team right across the board. It has been very positive.”



Ms O’Neill added that she doesn’t take any vote for granted but encouraged people to vote for parties who want to work together.



“I don’t take anything for granted. I believe that genuinely, the public are more engaged in this election campaign. They are very much looking forward to the future, they are very much looking to those of us who are committed to working together and who want to work together.”

Polling stations open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm. Voters are reminded that you do not need your polling card to vote, however photographic ID is required.



We will also have live updates from the count centre on Friday across our social media channels and on belfastmedia.com.