ELECTION '22 – Things will change if you come out and vote: Nichola Mallon

FIRST elected as an MLA for North Belfast in 2016, Nichola Mallon has gone on to become the Deputy Leader of the SDLP.

Standing for re-election as the party's candidate in the upcoming Assembly election on May 5, Nichola sat down with the North Belfast News this week. When asked first about the issues that are being raised on the doors, she answers: "The cost of living emergency, without question is the issue that comes up on almost every door.

"The second issue would be the healthcare system, the fact it is broken and people have difficulty accessing GPs and are languishing on waiting lists.

"There is a lot of anger at the DUP given that once again the Executive has been pulled down in the midst of a cost of living emergency and a backdrop were £300 million is sitting dormant at Stormont.

"The SDLP has a proposal to get that money into people’s pockets at this very difficult time."

Following DUP First Minister Paul Givan's resignation earlier this year, Ms Mallon hit out at the party over the protocol issue but admits there are problems associated with it.

"The DUP are talking up the protocol which is heightening fears and tensions, and we saw that recently with the bomb alert at Holy Cross when an innocent man was put through a horrendous ordeal," she continued.

"I don’t dismiss there are concerns around the protocol. The SDLP want to sit down and work through those practical difficulties. There was always going to be difficulties with Brexit, which is why we campaigned against it.

"The protocol is there as a direct result of Brexit, which the DUP championed for and pushed for the hardest possible Brexit they could get.

"I am frustrated by the lack of honesty. They have talked up a crisis in identity of unionism and loyalism. How have the DUP advanced their cause in any way by pulling down the Executive? It has not addressed concerns they have over the protocol."

Nichola was appointed Infrastructure Minister – her first ministerial role at Stormont in January 2020 – and she spoke about some of her achievements during that time.

"I never ever thought for a minute that I would be a Minister, never mind a Minister faced with a pandemic," she said. "I only had two years instead of a five-year mandate to do further work. As for future opportunities as a Minister, it will be up to the party.

"My time as Minister was a baptism of fire. It helped raise my profile, gave me an opportunity to improve people’s lives but attracted a lot of positive and negative attention.

"As Infrastructure Minister, my job was to improve lives for people.

"A key decision I took recently was to reject the incinerator proposal. I also granted money to build a new rail station on York Road, introduced a new bus service for Hightown.

"I have also pushed for the Glider to serve North Belfast. A decision has not been made on the preferred route or whether or not it will be extended out to Glengormley. I would have liked to be in position to do that and it is something I hope the next Minister moves on quickly.

"As for cycling infrastructure, North Belfast has been neglected across the north. My officials are meeting with a local residents’ group regarding concerns over some issues including parking. It is a pilot project, which can be altered, amended or improved by working with the local community. In North Belfast, we have high numbers of people with respiratory issues and I think that is down to the sheer amount of pollution.

"As for the York Street Interchange, I will not progress it to the detriment of the people of North Belfast. It has to work for those who use it and for those who live around it. It also needs to sit with Belfast City Council and the climate emergency as well. The SDLP has not sat on this project but ensured it moves forward with purpose and no longer segregates the people of North Belfast."

Recently, Fianna Fáil's youth wing passed a motion at its conference in Co Donegal calling for an end to their partnership with the SDLP. When asked about it, Nichola stated: "I noticed it was a youth group that made the proposal.

"The SDLP entered into a policy partnership with Fianna Fáil and from my perspective, I have worked well with, particularly with funding from the Shared Island Fund on progressing the Narrow Bridge project, which links North and South.

"I have also launched the first strategic island rail review, the first time we have looked at rail on our islands since before partition."

Nichola has also dismissed early pre-election opinion polls, which has the SDLP making little ground since 2017.

"The only poll that matters is on polling day. Early pre-election polls would lead you to think that Sinn Féin are going to top the poll.

"If you want more nationalist Ministers and progressive politics around the table, you need to vote for the SDLP."

Nichola says she understands people's frustration with politics and is urging people to vote for change, criticising the DUP and Sinn Féin for their record over the last 15 years.

"Has our health service improved? Has the education system and public services improved? Are people better off?

"I think the answer is no. If you are happy with the way the place has been run for 15 years, then continue to vote along those lines. If you want change and a party that puts your interests first, then the choice for you is the SDLP.

"There is so much poverty in North Belfast, which is linked to sectarianism, mental health and addiction, poor housing and educational underachievement.

"I am asking people to vote for me on May 5. I believe it is going to be a tight fight in North Belfast. If people think I have done a decent job over the last five years and have worked hard for them, I am asking people for my vote.

"This is a PR election, so I would encourage people to use their vote wisely.

"I know people are fed-up, those who say elections are a sectarian head count and nothing will ever change.

"My message is it will change but only if you please come out and vote."