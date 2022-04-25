ELECTION '22 - WEST BELFAST: Lack of adequate mental health support available

AS polling day draws nearer and candidates enter the final days of their campaigns, the Andersonstown News sat down with 26-year-old Poleglass man and independent candidate, Gerard Burns.



From the outset, Gerard is clear that his main motivation in seeking election is what he terms the lack of adequate mental health support available to those in need across West Belfast.



“Around the age of 21 I had a few people in my life die through suicide. At the time, I was dealing with my own mental health problems and when I was trying to seek help, I wasn’t taken seriously," he said.



“I was put on anti-depressants. I didn’t take them as prescribed but luckily I survived. I know that there are people out there who didn’t get help and ended up losing their lives.



“We are seeing people reaching out for help but they are waiting up to six months for an appointment.”



Gerard pointed to the Suicide Prevention Strategy, Protect Life 2 which was published in 2019 and has yet to be implemented by the Assembly.



“That report proposed a 10 per cent reduction in suicide rates between 2019 and 2024, We are two years out and that has still yet to be implemented,” he said. “We need to focus on putting money where it is needed. Northern Ireland has some of the highest suicide rates on these islands and yet we spend the least on mental health support.



“In Conor Murphy’s draft budget there is £300 million unspent. Part of that could be used for suicide prevention.”



Opening up about his own experiences, Gerard said that he accessed counselling services through Ulster University’s Student Support while he was studying for his undergraduate degree in Politics but when he graduated, he then had to try and find other support.

GERARD BURNS: Cost-of-living crisis is impacting on young people



On the issue of the cost of living crisis, Gerard hit out at what he said is some landlords charging extortionate rates.



“We are seeing unfurnished studio apartments in West Belfast renting for over £750 a month. People don’t have the money to be paying that and having to then buy furniture and that on top.



“We need to see things like this tackled so that we can see the standard of living and quality of life increasing.”



On the issue of abortion services which have still to be commissioned in the North, despite Westminster previously legislating to permit access to the services, Gerard said: “My position is the same as it always has been.



“As a guy, I don’t feel that I should be speaking on women’s issues but I will defend women on their right to have the freedom to choose whether or not they want an abortion.



“We are seeing a lot of people who are going through issues and feel that they want more from life when they fall pregnant.



“I know of people who have had unplanned pregnancies and it has been hard on them. They have issues with childcare, they are sacrificing their lives for something which they didn’t want.”



Gerard also spoke about being openly bisexual and the issues that he has faced as a member of the LGBT+ community.



“Conversion Therapy is something that I am strongly in favour of banning,” he added. “I have seen people say that it is only a priest praying over a child. But you are praying into that persons mind and giving them harmful thoughts.



“We need to have a more open and frank conversation on sexuality. There is definitely a lack of education on these issues within our schools.



“I attended La Salle and St Louise’s. While these were topics which were rarely taught in the classroom, they were conversations that people were having elsewhere, whether the teachers wanted them to take place or not.



“Sexuality was never taught and when you are growing up during puberty, especially in an all-boys school, everyone is confused and we see a lot of people end up being bullied because they may not realise that they are part of the LGBTQ community while others could pick up on that.



“We need to have an open conversation in schools and there needs to be more awareness in schools because it is not right to prey upon or pick on children just for being different.”



Voting in this year’s election will take place on 5 May with polling stations open from 7am.