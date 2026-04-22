TWO electric bikes have been seized in North Belfast after "opposing groups” of young people clashed.

Police said that around ten youths on electric bikes were driving in the middle of the road along North Queen Street on Sunday night.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Your local police were deployed proactively this weekend targeting antisocial behaviour hotspots in North Belfast.

"This group was located at the Limestone Road Area and police observed two opposing groups running towards each other and immediately deployed.

"The groups were disperesed and two electric bikes stopped, seized and the children riding them identified.

"These bikes had been driven at speed through residential streets, on footpaths, and in close proximity to members of the public — putting pedestrians, other road users, and the riders themselves at serious risk of harm.

"Let’s be clear — this behaviour is not harmless fun. It is reckless and illegal. The two youths are now facing legal repercussions.

"Enough is enough. We will continue to proactively patrol areas, identify those involved, and take action to keep children safe."