SDLP West Belfast Councillor Paul Doherty has welcomed Assembly support for a proposal to act against the misuse of scramblers and e-scooters.

He was speaking after the Assembly backed an SDLP motion calling on the Executive to give police greater powers to seize vehicles used in anti-social behaviour. The motion also recognised the success of community pilots that have reduced illegal scrambler use and called for them to be funded and expanded across the North.

Councillor Doherty said the Assembly had shown clear support for"decisive action against the misuse of scramblers and e-scooters within our communities".

"There was a recognition of the need to act before someone is seriously injured or killed and this is a positive step forward," he said. "We have tragically seen lives lost in my own community of West Belfast and in other parts of this island and the Executive most now intervene to keep people safe.

A scrambler on the Falls Road this week

“The police have their hands tied when it comes to e-scooters and scramblers and this is where I believe the Justice Minister needs to step in. For example, in extreme circumstances police can seize one of these vehicles for bringing risk to life, that individual can then come and collect the bike a short time later and be back out terrorising the community, which is ridiculous.

“I have been working with Belfast City Council, the police and community organisations to support dedicated sites for the use of scramblers in a safe, maintained environment to reduce risk and to provide an alternative to those involved in anti-social behaviour. The current pilot has seen a huge reduction in illegal use of scramblers and we need to build on this success. This not only removes these dangerous vehicles from our green spaces, footpaths and walkway, but stops young people getting criminal records which can negatively impact the rest of their lives.

“The SDLP is determined to see progress and we will continue to pressure the Executive and make sure parties live up to their commitment in the Assembly today. This is a matter of life and death and we must do everything possible to keep pedestrians and young people safe and remove these dangerous vehicles from our public spaces.”