A NORTH Belfast woman behind a popular fantasy book trilogy has launched an art exhibition in the Falls Library.

Margaret McMahon from the Antrim Road is the author behind the Crescent Witches fantasy series.

The sequel took readers ‘beyond the veil’ into the hidden world full of witches and warlocks, including sisters Georgette and Amelia Crescent, who live in the Albert Clock.

After overcoming a health battle, Margaret released the third book of the series 'Crescent Witches: The Hands of Time' last September.

As is tradition after each book publication, Margaret launches her latest exhibition featuring artwork from the novel as well as some of her own collection.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Margaret said: "I wrote the books and I absolutely loved doing them.

"This is my third exhibition so it coincides with the three books. Some of the artwork is based around the books.

Margaret with one of her pieces of art

"Some of the larger art will be for sale at the exhibition and will raise money which will be donated to some charities. The smaller artwork I will be selling for just £10 because I like to make it affordable for people.

"I am delighted to host my latest exhibition. I never had the courage to do anything like this when I was younger. I was diagnosed with dyslexia in my 40s.

"The exhibition will be on display for two months. I hope as many people come to see it as possible.

"I am working to try and convert the books into a script. It would be a dream come true to see my characters brought to life on stage."

Margaret's exhibition will be on display upstairs in Falls Library throughout June and July. Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.