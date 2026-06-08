A "racially-motivated arson" attack on the Shankill Road has been condemned by local political representatives.

The former gospel hall was torched in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The fire service was called to the scene at around 2.45am. The building has been totally gutted by the blaze.

DUP MLA Brian Kingston said he was "appalled" by the destruction.

"After lying vacant since it closed five years ago, the Hall was recently purchased by an Indian couple who were in the process of opening an Indian-themed supermarket – primarily vegetables, rices, spices and other Indian specialities.

"Some people have gone out of their way to engender opposition to this, including intimidation and spreading false information online. It was not going to sell halal meat, in fact there would be no meat as they are Hindu people who are mostly vegetarian.

"Those who carried out this arson attack have done a great disservice to efforts to regenerate the Shankill Road. Would they rather have burnt-out derelict buildings than a retail business providing local employment?

"A depressing morning but I will continue to do all I can to help this couple and to work alongside all others working to regenerate the Greater Shankill community."

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey condemned the attack.

"Targeting a building because of who owns it is despicable, especially when areas are crying out for jobs and investment," he said. "My thoughts are with the owners of the building and all those affected by this appalling incident.

"There is no place in our society for hate crime, racism, or sectarianism in any form. All political representatives and community leaders should condemn this strongly.

"Those responsible for this attack sought to spread fear and division and do nothing but damage their own communities."

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll described the blaze as "a despicable act of racism" that working class communities across Belfast must stand united against.

"A man who has called this place home for 18 years has watched his life's savings burn to the ground," he said. "This is the direct result of weeks of poison pumped online – cowards warning of an 'influx of people' and sneering at 'foreign food'. That bile has now ended in arson."

PSNI Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “This out-of-use building had been bought by legitimate business people who would have brought jobs to the local community and, as with any crime motivated by hate, we will be providing them with an enhanced level of supervision, investigation and support.

“As a police service, we do not underestimate the impact hate-related crimes have on victims, their families and wider communities. While we have a key role to play in tackling, preventing and supporting victims of hate incidents and hate crimes, this is a wider societal issue which cannot be resolved by policing alone.

“We continue to work closely with our statutory and voluntary partner agencies and the local community to find solutions."