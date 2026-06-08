A TEN-year vision for Upper Donegall Street as a thriving, sustainable and inclusive gateway between Belfast city centre and North Belfast has been launched.

Political leaders, community organisations, heritage bodies, businesses and local residents came together for the official launch of the Upper Donegall Street Place Shaping Plan 2036.

The plan is a bold, community-shaped framework for the future of one of North Belfast’s most historically significant streets.

The event, hosted by the North Belfast Heritage Cluster (NBHC) as part of the Recreating a Great Place North Belfast project, brought together partners from across the public, community and voluntary sectors to mark a major milestone in the area’s long-term regeneration.

The ambitious project has been developed with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Belfast Charitable Society.

The Place Shaping Plan, sets out a ten-year vision for Upper Donegall Street as a thriving, sustainable and inclusive gateway between Belfast city centre and North Belfast harnessing the street’s exceptional heritage while driving economic growth, public realm improvements and climate resilience.

Speaking at the event Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “It is a privilege to be here today in Upper Donegall Street to launch this plan with North Belfast Heritage Cluster. This marks an important milestone in setting a clear and ambitious vision for the future of this historic part of North Belfast.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins speaking at the launch event

"This plan truly is a shining example of local community pride and reflects a strong commitment to partnership working to drive regeneration and sustainable growth. The plan strikes a careful balance between the need to regenerate the area while protecting the historic elements of the street.

"By enhancing public spaces, supporting sustainable travel and celebrating the area’s rich heritage, this framework will help create a thriving, inclusive gateway between the city centre and North Belfast. I look forward to seeing the plan progress in the years ahead.”

Paula Reynolds, Chair of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster, said: “Upper Donegall Street is not just a road into the city it is a living record of North Belfast’s history, resilience and civic pride. The organisations that line this street have been serving their communities for generations, and this ambitious plan gives us a shared framework to keep doing that in partnership with our key stakeholders.

“What we are launching today is a real commitment to heritage-led regeneration that benefits the people who live here, the organisations that work here, and the city as a whole. The North Belfast Heritage Cluster was built on the belief that 13 organisations working together can achieve what none of us could alone. This plan is proof of that.”

Olive Hill, Committee Member for The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “Upper Donegall Street's significance as an historic gateway from the city centre to North Belfast is long established. Once a publishing hub for the city’s major newspapers, it also showcases some of the city's finest built heritage as noted in its Georgian and Gothic revival architecture. Numerous historical events have shaped it – from the impact of the Troubles or the Belfast Blitz, the place continues to evolve.

"We’re pleased to be able to support the Re-create a Great Place North Belfast project which is committed to celebrating North Belfast and enhancing the area’s existing heritage.

"It’s a positive step that this new plan that has been designed in partnership with those interested in preserving its past and planning for its future.”

The Place Shaping Plan was developed through an extensive community engagement process. Key priorities identified by local stakeholders include strengthening the area’s heritage identity, improving the public realm, encouraging sustainable transport, and supporting a vibrant day and night-time economy.

The project is funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund and delivered in partnership with Belfast Charitable Society.