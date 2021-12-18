Doherty welcomes first meeting of electric vehicle task force

ELECTRIC BOOGALOO: Paul Doherty said that the task-force will work with the Department for Infrastructure to deliver a fit for purpose EV charging network

SDLP West Belfast Representative Paul Doherty has welcomed the first meeting of a new group set up to improved electric vehicle infrastructure here.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon convened the meeting of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure Task Force on Thursday and it was attended by representatives from across the public and private sector.

The task force aims to work with the Department of Infrastructure’s Transport Working Group to develop an EV Infrastructure Action Plan to help deliver a fit for purpose, modern EV charging networ in the context of decarbonising transport systems and prioritising active travel, walking, wheeling and cycling and public transport.

Mr Doherty said: “I welcome the establishment of the Electric Vehicle Task Force to drive the expansion of electric vehicle usage across the North and it’s great to see the first meeting take place.

"Since taking office SDLP Minister Mallon has made encouraging people to move to more sustainable travel methods one of her top priorities and one of the best ways we can achieve that is by getting people to switch to electric vehicles."

Mr Doherty said he recognised that many people feel apprehensive about switching to electric vehicles because they are concerned about the number of charge points available cross the North.

"One of the key aims of the task force is delivering a fit for purpose, modern charging network which will allow everyone who wants to pursue electric vehicle ownership to do so with confidence, safe in the knowledge there will be no issue accessing a charging point," he continued.

“The delivery of this task force is the latest indication of Minister Mallon’s seriousness about tackling the climate crisis. The only way we can effectively lower carbon emissions is by encouraging sustainable and active travel and providing the infrastructure necessary to allow people to leave their cars at home.

"This move builds on previous delivery, including the signing of the Glasgow Declaration to accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles and I look forward to seeing the task force continue this good work.”