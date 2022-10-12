ELLY ODHIAMBO: The truth is we don’t actually pay for migrants

THE fact is, compared to other parts of the UK, Northern Ireland citizens receive more than they pay to the government.



The business and other rates in Northern Ireland are harsh, but not as brutal as what they have to pay in Britain. The council tax collector in those English shires and towns has to shine their annoying torch over the people, this in places where failure to comply may attract bailiffs. Many people of the anti-migrant hue of thinking get excited by the question, how much does the Home Office spend annually on services to asylum seekers? In most cases those against the investing of these monies by the Home Office as per international laws of asylum and refuge are afraid to admit that they are mostly ignorant. They also lack sincerity about wartime Europe when millions of people around this continent sought refuge – and who can say that this will never happen again?



We have already seen what is happening in Ukraine, another topic that is misrepresented by commentators who make ridiculous conspiracy theories. They will also argue that Northern Ireland is being swamped by Ukrainian people. They will punish our ears, if we listen, with high decibel noise about these migrants who have made sure there are no school places. They are coming here with strange languages and our teachers cannot even understand what they are saying. They are littering the streets with their ethnic leftover foods. We have no hospital appointment slots left because some person from country A or B has grabbed the only one left. These strangers are determined to get our doctors and nurses busy because they produce more children.



The anti-migrant racists will explore that thing about housing. Yes, that one – that we have given them our homes and now they are taking over our villages before they become our high sheriffs. Only a fool will believe the lies of the anti-migrants who even say that gas, electricity and oil hikes are because of these asylum seekers.

Some things just need basic thinking and not alarmist toxic messages. Yes, the food and other basic commodity prices have been hiked all over the world, but here we are mostly blaming people from Africa, the Middle East and Asia. It is this racialised thinking that must be stopped. The people of Northern Ireland do not pay the Home Office any money to run the affairs of asylum seekers housed in hotels.



