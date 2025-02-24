THEATRE: Elvis has left the building (and he's in the kitchen)

FOLLOWING the great success of The Chronicles Of Long Kesh and the History Of The Troubles (Accordin’ to my Da’) Martin Lynch is back funnier than ever.

GBL Productions presents Thursdays With Elvis, Martin’s hilarious new musical comedy. It's directed by award-winning Charlotte Westenra, who won the BWW Irish Award for Best Director for Agreement, which wowed audiences at the Lyric as well as in Dublin and New York.

The cast includes Orla Gormley, who starred in Sting’s play, The Last Ship. West End star Norman Bowman plays Elvis – he was seen in Les Miserables, Guys And Dolls and Mama Mia.

Last but not least, Belfast star Caroline Curran – famously known as Maggie Muff – plays the hilarious Mary Magdalene Miriam.

Thursdays With Elvis tells the tale of Lana, a single mother struggling with the cost of living and the rising price of prosecco, whilst trying to survive on Universal Credit. So every Thursday night she and her wee Christian friend, Mary Magdalene Miriam, doll themselves up and have a wee drink, listening to Lana’s mother’s music from the 1950s and ’60s and talk about life and men.

Lana gets the shock of her life when one Thursday night Elvis appears in her kitchen – and keeps coming back. Is this rock ’n’ roll apparition real, imagined or an impersonator sent by her Elvis-obsessed father?

Along with Lynch’s crowd-pleaasing Belfast humour, the show is bursting with the songs of the great black female singers, including, Aretha Franklin, Dionne Warwick, Etta James, The Ronettes and The Crystals, to name but a few. And, of course, Elvis sings all his greatest hits. When Elvis and Lana duet, the theatre will be rocking like never before. Is Lana caught in a trap of poverty forever? Or does Elvis have an exciting idea that might just turn her life around?

The show starts a four-week NI tour on March 20 at the Marketplace Theatre, Armagh and finishes with a week at the Grand Opera House, Belfast, April 7 to 12.