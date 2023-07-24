EMERGENCY services came under attack while attending to an injured person following a crash on the Stewartstown Road at the weekend.
The two-vehicle collision happened outside of the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre after 6pm on Sunday evening.
A group of youths threw stones while emergency services attended the scene, resulting in damage to the window of a police vehicle.
A spokesperson from the PSNI said the “behaviour is unacceptable".
“A police vehicle has been damaged as a result and put emergency services at risk of injury.
“We would appeal for anyone who has any information to contact police.”
A spokesperson from the Ambulance service said: “NIAS despatched One Emergency Crew and Rapid Response Paramedic to the incident. No patients were taken from the scene.”