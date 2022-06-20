Encouraging young girls into sport at Brook Leisure Centre

THE Electric Ireland Shooting Stars Summer Festival brought together girls aged between four and 11 from across Belfast for an afternoon of fun and games at the Brook Activity Centre.

As well as playing football, the girls took part in lots of activities including dancing and a special storytelling session where they heard Northern Ireland’s women’s captain Marissa Callaghan read The Dancing Footballer, the competition winning story by nine-year-old Sarah Dickson.

The Electric Ireland Shooting Stars Programme is part of the Game Changers NI campaign delivered by Electric Ireland in partnership with the Irish FA with an aim of boosting participation in the women’s game.

It forms the first part of the Irish FA Foundation’s girls’ player pathway pyramid and is the first step in getting young girls into the game and potentially their first step towards a career in football.