Enjoy the best of Spring at Spring Fest

Spring Fest returns to Malone House and Barnett Demesne on Saturday 27 April and Sunday 28 April (1.30pm-5.30pm).

Organised by Belfast City Council, there’s a lot to see and do at the free seasonal event.

Take a walk around the Spring Flower Show and view hundreds of prize blooms.

Enjoy live music and entertainment and a range of crafts and food stalls.

They’ll be Spring wreath-making; Sunflower seed planting and foraging workshops. Families can bring their little ones to see the farmyard animals, enjoy a fairground or safari train ride as well as face-painting, a climbing wall and more.

There is no parking on site but a free park and ride service will run from Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon Park. The first bus to leave Lady Dixon Park is at 1pm and the last bus to leave Barnett Demesne is at 5.45pm.



Find out more at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/parkevents



