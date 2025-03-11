Ensuring safety, equality and justice – Órlaithí's message at conference

WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn has spoken at a powerful conference on ending violence against women and girls (EVAWAG) at Queen’s University.

The Sinn Féin woman emphasised the urgency of addressing violence against women and girls in the North, where, since 2020, 25 women have been violently killed, making it the most dangerous place for women in Western Europe.

"These shocking statistics cannot be ignored. We must act now to protect women and girls from violence and ensure they can live free from fear," she stated.

Ms Flynn also praised the Executive’s EVAWAG strategy, a seven-year framework focused on prevention, victim support and addressing systemic inequalities.

"This strategy represents our commitment to creating a society where women and girls can feel safe and are free from all forms of gender-based violence," she said.

Highlighting the need for a whole-of-society approach, Ms Flynn echoed First Minister Michelle O'Neill’s call for collaboration across government and communities.

"We cannot achieve change without the active involvement of men and boys in challenging harmful attitudes and behaviours.

"Together, we can turn today’s discussions into meaningful actions that ensure safety, equality, and justice for all women and girls."