Glengormley musician Etain is All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil winner

A GLENGORMLEY School of Traditional Music pupil has scooped first place at the 2023 Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann All Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in Mullingar.

Etain Murphy took first place for for the Flute 'Peig Needham Cup' (Under 12) level at the annual All-Ireland competition.

From storytelling to concertina, sets to lilting, victors of regional competitions travelled far and wide to compete in one or more of the 230 competitions. The competitions play a central role in the Fleadh and title holders are highly regarded in the traditional Irish music community.

Ray Morgan, Chair of Glengormley School of Traditional Music, said he was delighted for Etain.

"She is a great girl and very talented musician," he said. "She is engrossed in Irish traditional music and an active participant in Glengormley School of Traditional Music.

"It is great for Glengormley School of Traditional Music that we now have an All-Ireland Fleadh Cheoil in our ranks."

Dr Labhrás Ó Murchú, Ardstiúrthóir, Comhaltas Ceoltóiri Éireann, said: “I would like to congratulate all winners of the competitions. There was an incredible level of skill and talent from all contestants, as there is every year. Few people can say they are an all Ireland winner, so all should be very proud of their amazing achievements.”