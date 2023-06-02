European Games: Belfast cyclists to represent Ireland in Poland

BELFAST cyclists Ryan Henderson and Chris Dawson will represent Team Ireland at next month's European Games in Krakow.

Henderson will compete in BMX and Dawson in Cross-Country Mountain Biking (MTB XCO).

Both competitions double up as the European Championships and will have Olympic qualification places available.

The multi-sport European Games is run by the European Olympic Committees and will see approximately 7000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the event between June 20 and July 2. The Olympic Federation of Ireland will be represented by approximately 120 athletes across 17 sports.

Belfast BMX rider Ryan Henderson will be one of the first Irish athletes in action, competing in the BMX Freestyle event, which takes place in the Krzeszowice BMX Park just outside Krakow on June 21-22.

Henderson impressed at last year’s European Championships when he became the first Irish athletes to compete in the event, finishing in tenth position. The winner of this competition will automatically qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next year.

Chris Dawson, also from Belfast, has enjoyed considerable success both offroad and in road cycling.

He also represented Ireland in the UCI Cycling eSports World Championships earlier this year.

XC MOUNTAIN BIKE || TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT



Chris Dawson, also from Belfast, has enjoyed considerable success both offroad and in road cycling. He also represented Ireland in the UCI Cycling eSports World Championships earlier this year. Also a European Championship event, the… pic.twitter.com/9GvBeWDbFd — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) May 31, 2023

Also a European Championship event, the European Games will offer valuable ranking points for Dawson on his Olympic journey. The Mountain Bike course is outside Krakow City, in Krynica-Zdroj Hill Park, and takes place on June 25.

“BMX and Mountain Biking are exciting additions to the European Games programme," said Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble.

"Both Ryan and Chris have been impressive this season, and we are looking forward to supporting them in Krakow.

"These events are exciting to watch, with BMX sure to draw large crowds, while the Mountain Bike event doubles up as the UEC European Championships and so sure to have Europe’s very best in action from the UCI world cup circuit.”

High-Performance Director with Cycling Ireland, Iain Dyer, added: "It’s great to see the off-road disciplines of MTB XCO and BMX freestyle come to the fore with the selection of Chris and Ryan to represent Ireland at the European Games.

"Both events will double up as the UEC European Championships too, so represent a real landmark in our racing calendar. I know both have worked hard to forge a path to these Games and we’ll be excited to watch their progress."