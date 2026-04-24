SEVEN schools from North Belfast have come together for an event making more young women aware of technology careers.

The event was organised by the North Belfast Digital Hub at St Malachy’s College supported by James Kane Foundation, Mary Ann McCracken and Belfast Charitable Society, and was sponsored by Vanrath, the leading specialist recruitment agency for the IT and other key sectors in the North.

Over 200 young people were in attendance from St Malachy's College, Dominican College Fortwilliam, Mercy College, Hazelwood Integrated College, Boys Model, Blessed Trinity College and Belfast Royal Academy.

Students heard directly from women working across the tech sector in the North and learned about the skills employers are really looking for, before getting a chance to design campaigns promoting careers in the tech industries.

Clare McGrath, a teacher at St Malachy's College said: "Today was all about trying to encourage the young girls that we have here today to think of a career in the tech industry.

"We wanted to try and open up their their eyes about what tech careers actually involve, to kind of challenge stereotypes on it and to make them aware that it's still a very male dominated sector but that employers are crying out for more women to come in, just to improve the balance and the diversity within the job.

"All the pupils were given tasks designed to work with pupils from other schools and assume certain roles within the team including researchers, project managers, digital creators and content writers. They had to design a poster or website that promotes women and technology to young girls.

"The challenge was designed to help all the young people develop their work/life and digital skills that employers indicate they want young people to have when entering the job market.

"A winning team was announced at the end of the event for their engagement, dedication and staying on task, for which they all received £25 Amazon vouchers each.

"I want to commend them all for working together so well and hope that many of them leave with an interest in working in the tech industry."