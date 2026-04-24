ALLIANCE Councillor Micky Murray has welcomed the passing of his motion calling for the introduction of pilot drug and pill testing facilities at major events and festivals held across Belfast.

The motion passed at a meeting of the council’s People and Communities Committee and will be ratified at next month's full Council meeting.

Speaking afterwards, Councillor Murray said: “Belfast is a vibrant, up-and-coming city with a thriving events and nightlife scene that we ought to be proud of. A key part of that is being able to ensure those who attend those events are safe in doing so and that they make it home again after.

“Drug testing services provide individuals with information about what they are taking, helping them make safer decisions. Crucially, these services also allow health authorities to identify dangerous or contaminated substances quickly and issue public warnings.

“This motion was based on widespread research and collaboration with health professionals, community organisations, and event organisers, and was rooted in a simple principle: preventing overdoses, reducing harm, and saving lives.

“Whilst enforcement remains an important aspect of how we deal with the issue of illicit substances at big events and their potential harms, we must see a more balanced, public health-led approach taken in tandem.

”I’m immensely glad other parties have come together to join us in supporting this initiative and I’m very much looking forward to seeing it roll out.”