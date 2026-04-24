WEST Belfast Irish language community and youth organisation Glór na Móna have launched a ‘Buy-a-Brick’ campaign in a bid to raise additional funds for a new community and youth centre.

Croí na Carraige, which has already secured over £1.1 million in capital investment envisions a multi-purpose youth, community, family and heritage hub on the vacant derelict ground beside their current facility in Whiterock Close.

Following a campaign launch in Canada during Seachtain na Gaeilge, Glór na Móna are officially launching the 'Buy-a-Brick campaign in Ireland in the lead up to their annual Féile na gCloigíní Gorma festival in mid-May.

Glór na Móna Executive Director Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh said: “It was both fitting and a huge honour to launch our Croí na Carraige Buy a Brick campaign during Green Month in Canada where the language is undergoing an energetic resurgence in Irish communities and on universities campuses.

"We are incredibly grateful for the kind and heartfelt solidarity and support that we have received from a wide-range of supportive individuals and organisations who have helped us organise successful events in Toronto and Montreal.

"The Croí na Carraige project is about building a better future for all and utilising the language as a source of community regeneration, youth empowerment, healing and hope.

‘We have raised over £1.1 million in capital funding and have full planning permission. Belfast City Council have appointed a design team and are supporting us in finding match funders to bridge the funding gap to enable us to bring this vision to fruition.

"We are very close to commencing Phase One of the project but need the help and solidarity of supportive Gaels at home and abroad to get us over the final hurdle."

The team at Glór na Móna

Youth Co-ordinator, Pádraigin Nic Mhathúna, added: “On behalf of everyone at Glór na Móna we want to say a huge Go raibh míle maith agaibh to all those in Canada who generous donated to the Croí na Carraige fund.

"Your donations will go a long way in supporting our ambitious plans for the future. We would appeal to people across the country and across the world to support the campaign and help us give our young people a brighter future."

You can support the 'Buy-a-Brick' campaign here.