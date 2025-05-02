Major event to raise awareness around debilitating ME condition

A MAJOR event will be held in West Belfast this week to raise awareness around ME.

Taking place at Black Mountain Shared Space, the event is part of charity ME Support's '12 Days of ME' campaign that will run from May 1-12.

ME (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis) is a neurological condition that affects approximately 7,800 people across the North, including West Belfast Sinn Féin councillor Siobhán McCallin who was medically retired due to her diagnosis.

Councillor McCallin is hosting the event in Black Mountain Shared Space on Thursday, 9th May, where several individuals living with ME will share their personal experiences to help raise awareness and promote greater understanding of the condition.

ME Support has been campaigning for over a decade for the appointment of a clinical lead to support individuals with ME, which is also known as chronic fatigue syndrome. Antoinette Christie founded the charity after her son David was diagnosed as a young boy. Since then, they have been a dynamic duo assisting patients and carers from across the North.

David, who was diagnosed at just 11-years-old, said: “This campaign is hugely significant. We hope to raise as much awareness as possible and we are delighted that we will be hearing via Zoom from Dr Charles Shepherd who is the UK leading expert and great patron of our charity.

"There will also be another Zoom lecture by Dr Speight, a specialist paediatrician.

"Throughout the 12 days we have various activities, and the flagship event planned in Black Mountain Shared Space.

"There are also educational packs being posted out to every school and community organisation across West Belfast.

"We encourage you to participate in our 'Tea for ME' day and post a pic of your school or workplace with the #Tea4ME #ME/CFS.

Cllr Siobhán McCallin is also delighted to have secured the lighting up of City Hall in blue to bring the campaign to a close on May 12 to mark International ME Awareness Day. She will be on a panel giving first hand testimony of how the disease.

The event begins at 1pm.