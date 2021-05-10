WATCH: An Chultúrlann celebrates 30 years a-growing

A heritage project celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich was launched last week.



To mark the arts and language hub’s incredible milestone, a special programme of events has been created including an oral history project, a heritage website launch, a photographic exhibition, lecture series, educational and art activities for children, an interactive exhibition and a concert.



Work on the heritage project, which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, began in August 2020 and will last two years in total.



It will explore the founders’ vision for the centre, its impact on the public and the work of the various organisations who have been based in the Cultúrlann over the years, including Coláiste Feirste, Raidió Fáilte, Aisling Ghéar, Comhairle na Gaelscolaíochta, Féile an Phobail and the newspaper Lá.

Ábhar mór áthais dúinn go bhfuil @AnCeathruPoili oscailte don phobal arís.



Seo thíos na hamanna oscailte sealadacha go dtí go mbeidh an Chultúrlann oscailte arís mar is ceart:

⏰Luan - Aoine: 9:30 - 5:30

⏰Dé Sathairn: 9:30 - 1:30 pic.twitter.com/wGxTkWkXWZ — Cultúrlann (@Culturlann) May 5, 2021

The project also seeks to strengthen the Cultúrlann’s connection with the Presbyterian congregation who used to worship in the old church building where the centre in based. Their narratives will be recorded in order to preserve their valuable stories and shared heritage for generations to come.



Edel Ní Churraoin, Chairperson of the Board of Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, said: “The Cultúrlann has always been a pioneer in the promotion of the Irish language, as well as an advocate for arts and culture in the community.



“We are delighted to have this opportunity to look back on the history of the Cultúrlann over the past 30 years and we would like to sincerely thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their generous funding of this two year heritage project, and all of our funders for their continued support: Arts Council of Northern Ireland, who are our principal funders, Foras na Gaeilge, Belfast City Council, Ciste Infheistíochta na Gaeilge, the Department for Communities and Conradh na Gaeilge.”



The National Lottery Heritage Fund has supported the project with a grant of £81,500.

Paul Mullan, Director, Northern Ireland, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to support Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich’s 30th anniversary programme, which will help people to explore the fascinating history and heritage surrounding the centre.”



Roisín McDonough, Chief Executive at the Arts Council, said: “I’m delighted to take this opportunity to send Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich our very, very best wishes as they celebrate thirty years of bringing exceptional arts and culture to the people of Belfast and beyond.



“It’s been a remarkable journey. From its start as the Broadway Presbyterian church on the Falls Road in West Belfast, to where we are now, as not only a champion of Irish language arts, but an integral part of Northern Ireland’s creative and cultural fabric.



A photographic exhibition,30 Years A-Growing, will be live on the new heritage website www.culturlann30.com from 6 May, with pictures from An Chultúrlann, Belfast Media Group and private collections.