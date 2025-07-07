Exciting cultural and sporting journey for Palestinian GAA clubs who are coming to Ireland in the summer

PREPARATIONS are underway for an inspiring cultural and sporting exchange as Palestinian GAA clubs from the West Bank prepare to travel to Dublin on July 18th. This two-week tour aims to foster friendship, solidarity, cultural understanding, and athletic development among young athletes from Tulkarm, Ramallah, Jenin, Beit Lahm, and Al Khalil.

A total of 47 participants will embark on this memorable journey, including 33 children aged between nine and 16 years. The tour promises a rich itinerary blending Irish culture, history, and sport, offering an unforgettable experience for all involved.



Highlights of the Dublin Stay

The group will begin their visit with a four-night stay in Dublin, where they will explore iconic landmarks and enjoy unique experiences. Highlights include a visit to Dublin Zoo, spending time at the beach — an exciting first for many. They will also receive an exclusive VIP tour of Croke Park and the GAA Museum, led by GAA President Jarlath Burns.



Sporting Exchanges and Future Aspirations

The tour will feature a friendly match in Dublin, hosted by Fingalians/Good Council, and Liffey Gaels, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and build camaraderie across cultures.

This initiative exemplifies the GAA’s commitment to promoting international friendship, cultural exchange, and the universal language of sport. It is a testament to the power of sport to unite communities and inspire future generations.



Journey Through Ireland’s Heartland and Beyond

Following their vibrant Dublin experience, the Palestinian touring party will continue their Irish adventure with a trip to County Tipperary. En route, they will make a stop in Carlow before arriving at the historic Hayes Hotel in Thurles, the birthplace of the GAA.

In Thurles, the group will visit the Lar na Páirce Museum and Interpretative Centre, which tells the rich story of Gaelic Games — hurling, football, camogie, and handball — from legendary times to the modern day. They will also tour Semple Stadium, the spiritual home of hurling, immersing themselves in the history and culture of Ireland’s iconic sport.

The day will culminate in a lively blitz at Dr Morris Park, hosted by local Tipperary GAA clubs (Burgess, Drom and Inch and Borris Ileigh), providing the young athletes with a chance to showcase their skills and foster camaraderie.



Exploring Cork and the Wild Atlantic Way

Next, the group will head to County Cork, known as the Rebel County, for a series of exciting adventures. Highlights include a boat tour of Bantry Bay and a scenic train journey to Cobh — both new experiences for many of the children, who will have the opportunity to enjoy their first boat and train rides!

Their Cork visit will also feature a tour of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, home of Cork GAA, a visit to the famous Blarney Woolen Mills, and participation in the Cork Palestinian Solidarity Campaign march for Palestine on Saturday, July 26th — an important moment of solidarity and cultural pride. The march will be entirely led by local children in Cork, other Palestinian children and the touring party.



Discovering the Beauty of Clare

Following Cork, the tour will head west to County Clare, where host club Éir Óg will be putting on entertainment for the tour before taking in the majestic Cliffs of Moher followed by a visit to Castlegar GAA Club.



North of Ireland Exploration (Entry permission dependent)

Subject to approvals, the journey will continue with visits to Belfast and Derry. These historic cities will offer insights into Ireland’s rich history and vibrant culture before the group returns to Dublin, stopping at Emerald Park for some fun and entertainment.



Return to the West Bank

The tour will conclude with their journey back home, departing from Dublin on Friday, August 1, after a truly immersive Irish experience that celebrates sport, culture, and friendship across communities.

The founder of GAA Palestine Stephen Redmond, said: “I want to express my deepest thanks to every volunteer who has given their time and heart to support GAA Palestine, and to each and every person who has generously donated to our fundraiser — your solidarity means the world.

“We're also truly grateful to our amazing partners: Paddywagon, Forsa, O'Neills. Their support has helped turn our vision into reality.

“As we continue to grow, we believe in the power of sport to unite people. We call on all supporters to contact your political representatives and ask them to support us in gaining a 'common sense approach' to allow access for our young Palestinian GAA Players into the six counties, to compete with their GAA friends in Derry and Belfast.”