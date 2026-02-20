WITH less than a month to go, this is your last chance to register for the annual SPAR Craic 10k on St Patrick's Day.

The sold-out signs have been up for weeks with over 5,000 places on the starting line at Belfast City Hall already snapped up, but moves have been made to increase capacity, which is good news for those who feared their chance had gone.

With no time to waste ahead of St Patrick's Day, those still keen to secure their spot are urged to avail of this last chance and can do so by visiting the Aisling Events office this week and the places will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can register at our office: 43-45 Falls Road, Belfast, BT12 4PD

8:30am – 6:00pm (Monday-Thursday)

8:30am – 3pm (Friday)

These will be available on a first-come, first-served basis due to huge demand and a large number of people on the waiting list.

To secure a place, you must register in person at our office. Late entries will cost £25.

Many have already secured their place and Options IT is one of many returnees as they once again partner with the event.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, said: "We’re delighted to continue our support of the SPAR Craic 10K for 2026.

"The event is a standout moment in the St Patrick’s Day celebrations, uniting the community through fitness, positivity and shared experience.

"It’s fantastic to see so many runners take part each year, and we wish everyone the very best of luck on race day.”