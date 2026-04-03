THE countdown is on for Out of the Darkness Walk 2026 which takes place next month.

Following a successful inaugural year, Out of the Darkness Walk of Hope 2026 will take place on on Sunday, April 12 at 6am. The walk will help raise much-needed funds for suicide prevention charity West Wellbeing.

West Wellbeing, based in the Dairy Farm, focuses on suicide prevention and providing compassionate mental health care to those in distress.

Walk organiser and 50 to 50 Walk and Talk founder Gerard Mulhern told us that local businesses have put their hands in the their pockets and supported the West Wellbeing Walk of Hope.

"We have been blown away by the community support," he said. "The Wall of Remembrance will be officially open and it’s a chance to place photos of loved ones who have sadly died by suicide.

"The wall serves as a reminder that every life mattered – every memory is valued and that no-one grieves alone.

"On the same day the same walk will take place in Harrogate with Steve Phillip’s Jordan Legacy Mental Health Care Group taking on the Out of the Darkness baton in England.

"We are asking our local community to get involved and support with their feet."

The walk will begin from the Kennedy Centre at around 6am on Sunday April 12 and will finish at the Dairy Farm where there will be an event that features the newly formed West Wellbeing Choir who will debut the song 'Be The Light' written and performed by Cubb McCullough.

Also performing on the morning will be local singing sensation Cara Linden who returns after her amazing performance last year. Breakfast baps, tea and coffee will be provided for all walkers.

Translink has provided free passes for all participants to glide back down to Kennedy Centre to pick up their cars.

You can register online here or you can register on the day.