A NORTH Belfast man has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court today for offences linked to sustained disorder which took place in Belfast in the summer of 2024.

Curtis Bell (30) was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Detective Inspector Kitchen said: “On Saturday, 3rd August, 2024 an anti-immigrant rally was held in Belfast city centre. Following this, racially-motivated disorder broke out in the Donegall Road and Sandy Row areas of Belfast. Further disorder occurred across the city on 5th – 7th August.

"On Tuesday, 6th August, 2024, a group of males was observed attacking houses in Rathlin Street. The males attacked properties with hammers, causing extensive damage to the front doors at those properties, windows within the doors and also windows at the properties. These addresses were being targeted and pointed out due to the belief they housed foreign migrants.

"One man was observed kicking a door at a particular address, causing it to break into pieces. This damage was estimated to be in the region of £2,000. Bell was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and later charged to court.

“These shameful scenes saw large-scale disorder by people intent on causing harm. Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives.

“Our officers came under attack and many were left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them.

“At the time, we assured the public that we will work tirelessly to restore calm and ensure that anyone who chooses to take part in this criminality is brought to justice.

“Our dedicated investigation team has worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted – today’s sentencing is one of many over this disorder.

“We would also repeat our appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Should you wish to make a report anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.