THE principal of Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, Séamus Ó Tuama, is carrying on the memory of his late father Diarmuid by launching his first book.

Diarmuid was also a former principal of the first Gaelscoil in the North and was also an author, historian and a trailblazing Irish language activist. He passed away in January 2023.

In continuing several of his father’s unfinished projects – including a history of Belfast from a native Irish perspective – Séamus has since completed and published 'Béal Feirste: Belfast', which is his first book.

At a launch event on Friday night, Séamus Ó Tuama will sit down with Gaelscoil An Chaistil principal Ian McMillan and historian Dr Fearghal McCluskey to discuss this powerful new family memoir.

Moving beyond academic history, this intimate saga traces the Twomey family from a 19th-century British soldier to the outbreak of the Troubles, and finally to a pioneering role in the city’s Irish language revival. The book is a ground-level perspective on conquest, the Troubles, and the remarkable transformation of Belfast into a vibrant, bilingual urban Gaeltacht.

Diarmuid Ó Tuama, who passed away in 2023

In this session, Séamus and Ian will delve into how historical trauma can be forged into cultural renewal. From sectarian strongholds to a diverse cultural renaissance, this event offers a unique look at one family’s — and one city's — enduring struggle for dignity and identity. An essential highlight of the Imagine! Festival for history buffs and Irish language lovers alike.

Béal Feirste: Belfast – An Audience with Séamus Ó Tuama – will take place at Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich on Friday night from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Tickets are available here.

There will be an opportunity at the event to buy copies of the book.