A WEST Belfast MLA has welcomed over £4 million of investment by the Irish government in Irish language projects in the North.

Aisling Reilly was speaking after the Minister for Rural and Community and Gaeltacht Development, Dara Calleary TD, announced capital funding of €6.2 million for projects to support the Irish language and Ulster-Scots culture, heritage and language, as part of the Government’s Shared Island Initiative.

This announcement includes capital funding of up to €4.8 million in total over four years for An Ciste Infheistíochta Gaeilge, to co-fund Irish-language community projects in the North. Also announced is capital funding of over €1.4 million for the North West Cultural Partnership, to co-fund delivery of the Cultural Embrace capital project in Derry City.

Funding is provided through the Government’s Shared Island Fund – with a total of €6m confirmed in February 2025 to support Irish language and Ulster Scots language, culture and heritage projects – as well as contributions from the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, which will oversee the delivery of the funding.



Minister Dara Calleary TD, said: "I am delighted to announce this significant capital funding today as part of the Government’s Shared Island Initiative to enhance co-operation, relationships and mutual understanding on the island of Ireland. The funding will contribute to a range of projects that create lasting community and cultural benefits for the Irish-speaking and Ulster-Scots communities in Northern Ireland and the border counties.”

Dea-scéala ag teacht ón Chiste um Oileán Comhroinnte ag teacht le héileamh leanúnach sa #PleanFáis



"Maoiniú caipitil suas le €4.8m san iomlán thar 4 bliana ceadaithe don Chiste Infheistíochta Gaeilge @EolasCiste2010 chun cómhaoiniú a dhéanamh ar thograí pobail Gaeilge ó… https://t.co/i6PSxhZu4G — Conradh na Gaeilge ⭕️ (@CnaG) March 24, 2026

Welcoming the announcement, Aisling Reilly said: “It’s great news that the Irish government is investing in Irish language projects here in the North, supporting its ongoing development.

“In recent years, our communities have witnessed a cultural earthquake, with the positive revival of An Ghaeilge continuing at pace.

“Our indigenous language is something we all share, and its continued growth is heartening and something we should be hugely proud of.”