A MAN was arrested for possessing an imitation firearm in North Belfast on Friday evening.

Shortly before 6.25pm, it was reported that a vehicle pulled up outside a property in the Cavehill Road area and a male occupant exited from it, before producing what appeared to be a firearm, and pointing it at the male householder.

It was reported that the man then approached the property and banged on the front door with the weapon, which was later discovered to be an imitation firearm. Another occupant of the car was also reported to have thrown at a glass bottle at the property.

The vehicle then left the area but was later stopped by police in the Harmin Drive area.

One man aged in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and a number of driving offences.

He was subsequently released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Stevenson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing, and detectives would appeal to any witnesses, or anyone which might have captured any dash cam or mobile phone footage which could assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 1500 of 20/03/26.”

You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.