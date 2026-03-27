NAOMH Éanna CLG have marked a major milestone with its 70th anniversary gala dinner at the Europa Hotel.

Based in the Glengormley, Naomh Éanna is widely regarded as one of Ulster’s largest GAA clubs, with strong participation across all four codes and a vibrant underage structure. The club is also known for its strong volunteer culture and its active role in hosting community events throughout the year.

North Belfast MP John Finucane attended the gala in support of the club.

“It is fantastic to see the growth of Naomh Éanna in North Belfast," he said.

"They have gone from strength to strength with an ever-growing membership and, most importantly, a strong sense of community.

"This club is about more than just sport, it is integrally embedded in the local area, and the pride across the club is immense. I want to congratulate the club on the massive achievement of 70 years and wish them every success as they continue to grow in the years ahead.”

Naomh Éanna chairman Jamie Curran described the gala as a memorable celebration.

“Our 70th anniversary gala dinner was a fantastic night for the club," he said.

"It was wonderful to see so many members, former players, and friends of St Enda’s coming together to celebrate this milestone. The evening also gave us an opportunity to remember those who contributed so much to the club over the years but are no longer with us.

“As Chairman, I am proud to play my part as we enter our 70th year. Reflecting on everything the club has endured, it is inspiring to see how strong and vibrant it is today. Special guests Davy Fitzgerald and Aisling Reilly helped make the evening even more memorable.

“The night allowed us to celebrate our past while looking to the future. We launched our new commemorative jersey for the year ahead and introduced the new ‘300 Club’ initiative. A huge thank you to all the volunteers and members who worked tirelessly to organise such a successful evening. It was a truly special occasion that will be remembered for years to come.”